Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,374,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,582,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

