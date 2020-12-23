Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 72,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

