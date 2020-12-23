BASIC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $21.84 million and $3.99 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00680696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00140708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00374550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00064189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00097250 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,346,589,181 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

