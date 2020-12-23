Beam (BEAM) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Beam has a market cap of $21.98 million and $12.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,678,040 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

