Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.50.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

