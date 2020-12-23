BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.35. BEST shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,357 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BEST by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BEST by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BEST by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BEST by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BEST by 262.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

