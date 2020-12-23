BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.0005 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $144,947.19 and $258.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00322383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.