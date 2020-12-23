Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.53

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and traded as high as $101.25. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) shares last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 26,626 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

