Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) dropped 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 2,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

