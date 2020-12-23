BidaskClub Upgrades AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) to “Buy”

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,137 shares of company stock worth $530,612 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

