BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.