Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.94

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 240761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

BDSX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

