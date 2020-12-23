Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Trading 6% Higher

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.07. 176,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 237,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

