BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEAT. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

