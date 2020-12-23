Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $15.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $282.19 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $15.19 or 0.00064505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,554.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.01240656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00276476 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005142 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

