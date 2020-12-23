Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $154.39 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.87 billion and $692.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $154.39 or 0.00665338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00133621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00140323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013477 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,605,489 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Binance, Gate.io, Korbit, Bibox, Poloniex, Upbit, SouthXchange, Bitkub, Indodax, Kraken, OKEx, CoinZest, Kucoin, MBAex, Bitbns, CoinBene, WazirX, BigONE, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, IDAX, Coinbit, DragonEX, Huobi, FCoin, BX Thailand, Bitrue, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

