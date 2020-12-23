BitcoinZ Market Cap Reaches $699,020.90 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $699,020.90 and approximately $76,085.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00039650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

