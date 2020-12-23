BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches Sells 80,596 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

