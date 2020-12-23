Blacer Coin (BLCR) Hits Market Cap of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00133645 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004708 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002960 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

