Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.39

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 2233167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$83.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.63.

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.