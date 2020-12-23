BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BGIO opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 26,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $234,615.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 322,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

