BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

