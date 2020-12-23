BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

