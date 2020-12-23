BlackRock Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.65% of FedNat worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FedNat by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. FedNat Holding has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $74.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. FedNat’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. bought 51,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 58,794 shares of company stock worth $297,739 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

