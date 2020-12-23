BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.33% of ESSA Bancorp worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESSA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.