BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 11th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

