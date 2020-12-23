BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:BLW opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

