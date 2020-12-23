BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.