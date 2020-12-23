BLAST Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $85,054.71 and $159.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003772 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006855 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000404 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,988,924 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

