Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.93

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) (LON:BSIF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and traded as low as $127.76. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) shares last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 297,216 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.75.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) alerts:

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) news, insider Paul Le Page bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £44,800 ($58,531.49).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.