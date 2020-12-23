BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The firm had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.08 million.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $2,846,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 180.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.