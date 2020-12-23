Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,793. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.