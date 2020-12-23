Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Up 0.7%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

