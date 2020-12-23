Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 15.5% Higher

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) traded up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.21. 2,245,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 463,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

