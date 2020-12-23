Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.27

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.27 and traded as high as $87.60. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at $86.43, with a volume of 1,208,866 shares trading hands.

BREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

