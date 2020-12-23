Brian Reid Acquires 1,700 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Brian Reid purchased 1,700 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $24,599.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GHY opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 665,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

