Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of BCOV opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $703.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brightcove by 558.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

