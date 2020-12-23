Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 894.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 181,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

