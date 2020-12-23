Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESLT stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

