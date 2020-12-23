Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,338. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

