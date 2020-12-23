Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $465,000 Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEO opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CNOOC Limited has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

