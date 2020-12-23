Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $527,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.