Brixmor Property Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 158.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 307,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.