Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears Sells 972 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total value of $417,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirsten M. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $433.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.32 and a 200-day moving average of $351.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $435.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.86.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

