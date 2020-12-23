Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.64. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

