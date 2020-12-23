Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

