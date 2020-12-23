Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

