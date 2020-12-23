Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSKR shares. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

