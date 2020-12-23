Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. BidaskClub raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

