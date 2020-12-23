Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. BidaskClub raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.