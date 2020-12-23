Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 2,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,359. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,137.86 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.